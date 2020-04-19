Driver dies in crash, car fire in Polk County

The scene of a fatal crash off of Highway 18 in Polk County. April 18, 2020 (Oregon State Police)

Police have not identified the driver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An unidentified driver died in a crash on Highway 18 in Polk County early Saturday morning, said Oregon State Police.

OSP said Troopers were called out to milepost 15 of the highway for a single-car crash just before 3 a.m. Saturday. The driver was found dead at the scene.

Base on a preliminary crash investigation, OSP said the driver of a Dodge Caravan was headed west on the highway when they left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The car then caught fire.

Authorities said they are still working to identify that person inside the car.