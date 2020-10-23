Driver dies in crash on SB I-5 in North Portland

Crashes

The crash happened north of Rosa Parks Way

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver died Thursday night in a crash on southbound I-5 in North Portland, police said.

The Major Crash Team responded to the crash north of Rosa Parks Way, according to the Portland Police Bureau. It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved.

The Rosa Parks Way off ramp from southbound I-5 was closed.

KOIN 6 News is working to learn more.

