Driver dies in crash on SB I-5 in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver died Thursday night in a crash on southbound I-5 in North Portland, police said.

The Major Crash Team responded to the crash north of Rosa Parks Way, according to the Portland Police Bureau. It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved.

The Rosa Parks Way off ramp from southbound I-5 was closed.

