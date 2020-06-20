Driver dies in head-on crash on Hwy 224 near Barton

Scene from the crash on Highway 224 near Barton June 19, 2020 (Oregon State Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver of a 1992 Ford F-150 was killed after slamming head-on into a tow truck on Highway 224 late Friday.

Oregon State Police said the F-150 was traveling eastbound just before 11:30 p.m. when it crossed over into the westbound lane for an unknown reason. The truck then crashed into a 2014 Dodge Ram tow truck near SE Dale Lane, east of Barton.

The driver of the F-150 sustained fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s identification is being withheld until the next of kin has been notified.

The two people in the tow truck, Gary Smith, 56, of Portland, and Jennifer Sampson, 48, of Vancouver, were both taken to a nearby hospital to have serious injuries treated.

OSP said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

A GoFundme campaign has been set up for Smith’s medical costs.