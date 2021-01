The scene of a fatal crash on SR 14 in Camas, Jan. 22, 2021. (WSP)

Troopers said the driver hit the barrier and rolled multiple times

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver died in a Friday afternoon crash in Camas, authorities said.

The driver was traveling on westbound SR-14 when the vehicle hit the barrier and rolled multiple times near milepost 12, according to Washington State Patrol. The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene.

All westbound lanes were blocked.

No other details are available at this time.