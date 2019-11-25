Driver dies in single-car crash east of Salem

A portion of Sunnview Road NE, outside of Salem, was closed for several hours Monday as authorities investigated a fatal crash. (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 20-year-old woman died in a single car crash along a Marion County road late Monday morning, said the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were called out to Sunnyview Road NE near 63rd Ave NE on a report that a car had rolled over. Emergency crews arrived to find a Volkswagen significantly damaged.

Jordan Hess was the sole occupant inside the car and that person was pronounced dead at the scene, said authorities.

An initial investigation indicated that the driver was heading west when the car failed to negotiate a turn, causing it to drive off the roadway. Investigators believe that speed was likely a contributing factor to the fatal crash.

A portion of Sunnyview Rd was closed for approximately 3 hours while deputies examined the scene, however the roadway was reopened around 2:30 p.m.