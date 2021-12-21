Driver dies, passenger hospitalized after crashing into pond

A man dies and another injured after crashing into a pond east of Salem on December 21, 2021 (Courtesy: MarionCo. Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 81-year-old man dies after crashing car into a pond around 8 p.m. Monday east of Salem, according to officials.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said when they arrived to Joseph Street Southeast and 71st Avenue Southeast they found a 1999 Buick submerged.

The driver, Frank Kubart of Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bystanders helped the passenger, 45-year-old Peter Kurbart, out of the car. A witness and deputy performed CPR on Peter before medics took him to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

Investigators from Marion County multi-agency Crash Team determined heavy fog and speed contributed to the crash. Deputies said when the Kurbarts reached the T-section of the roadway, Frank continued through the intersection hitting a fence and driving into the pond.

Deputies advised during inclement weather drivers should plan their trip before heading out and leave early allowing for extra time if needed.