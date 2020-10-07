Driver drifts into bike lane, hits woman in Salem

The 26-year-old bicyclist was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car while riding her bicycle Tuesday afternoon in Salem, police said.

The 26-year-old bicyclist was riding in the bike lane in the 2700 block of Cherry Ave NE when a car drifted out of its lane and hit her just before 5 p.m., according to the Salem Police Department.

Police said the car kept going forward until it hit a tree and stopped. The driver stayed at the scene and helped officials with their investigation, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other details are available at this time.