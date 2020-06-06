Driver entrapped after head-on crash near Hillsboro

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver is trapped inside of a car following a head-on crash near Hillsboro on Saturday morning, according to Tualatin Fire and Rescue.

The crash occurred at the 8800 block of Southwest River Road near Hillsboro around 9 a.m. TVFR and Hillsboro Fire are on the scene, working to free the driver.

Avoid the area if possible. KOIN 6 News will update this story when more information is available.

