Driver entrapped after head-on crash near Hillsboro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver is trapped inside of a car following a head-on crash near Hillsboro on Saturday morning, according to Tualatin Fire and Rescue.
The crash occurred at the 8800 block of Southwest River Road near Hillsboro around 9 a.m. TVFR and Hillsboro Fire are on the scene, working to free the driver.
Avoid the area if possible. KOIN 6 News will update this story when more information is available.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.