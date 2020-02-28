Driver extricated after car hits tree in Tigard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver had to be extricated from his vehicle after crashing into a tree Thursday night in Tigard, rescuers said.

The crash happened in the 15000 block of SW 72nd Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said the driver was trapped and had to be extricated. He was freed and transported to a nearby hospital.

The extent of his injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

KOIN 6 News is working to learn more.