Driver extricated following crash near Mill Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person remains at an area trauma center with serious injuries following a two-car crash near Portland’s Mill Creek neighborhood.

First responders arrived to the area near SE 130th Avenue and SE Stark Street just after 9:30 a.m. Monday to treat the victims of the crash. The driver of one of the cars was pinned, forcing crews to cut the car apart with hydraulic rescue tools and extricated the driver.

The pinned driver was then taken to the trauma center. The driver of the other car was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No other injuries were reported.