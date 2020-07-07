Live Now
Driver extricated from car following rollover crash in Tigard

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver was extricated from a car early Tuesday following a single-vehicle crash in Tigard.

The wreck happened in the 10000 block of SW Greenburg Road just after 1 a.m., according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Crews arrived to find the car flipped on its side.

After freeing the trapped occupant, emergency crews took the driver to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

The intersection of SW Greenburg Road and SW North Dakota Street will stay closed while crews clear the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The condition of the driver is unknown.

