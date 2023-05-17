A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

The collision left one car on fire with the driver trapped inside.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A three-vehicle crash on Clear Lake Road around 12:13 on Wednesday turned fatal after the collision left one car on fire with the driver trapped inside, deputies say.

According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, another driver in a blue/green Pontiac sedan had fled the scene on foot and may have been picked up by a white truck. The third driver, officials say, was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect who is said to have fled the scene is an approximately 6-foot-tall white male between 50 and 70 years old. According to officials, he had a dog in his possession and wore khaki pants and a hat.

The other drivers have yet to be publicly identified.

LCSO asks anyone with information about this crash or the unknown driver to call 541-682-4150 and choose option one.

