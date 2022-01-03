Driver flees after hitting, killing pedestrian in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver fled after hitting and killing a pedestrian in Northeast Portland early Monday morning, according to officials.

The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. near Northeast Alderwood Road and Northeast Cornfoot Road. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Northeast Alderwood Road will be closed from Northeast Cornfoot Road to Northeast 82nd Avenue while the Major Crash Team is investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-1793, or call (503)823-2103.