PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver who fled from law enforcement caused a power outage in Salem on Tuesday night, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Officials said the incident occurred around 7:40 p.m., when a county deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Silverton Road Northeast and Brown Road Northeast. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver evaded the deputy, who chose not to chase the vehicle.

Objects from vehicle abandoned in Salem. (Courtesy Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

MCSO Commander Jeremy Landers told KOIN 6 the suspect proceeded to crash into a utility pole a few blocks away, which caused the power outage. Authorities reported that the driver and passengers fled from the scene before law enforcement arrived.

The Sheriff’s Office said there were no reported injuries, but deputies found “multiple handguns” in the abandoned vehicle.

MCSO is asking anyone with additional information on the collision to contact the agency at 503-949-2584.