PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver drove over an embankment near Vista House and had to be rescued Saturday night, fire officials said.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the 23-year-old driver was impaired when they went over the edge.

Corbett Fire responded to the scene and extracted the driver using a “high-angle rope rescue technique.”

There were no reported injuries and the driver received a criminal citation for DUII.