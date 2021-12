Crash happened around 6 p.m. at NE Fremont and 44th

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead and another is critically hurt after being hit by a vehicle in Northeast Portland early Tuesday evening.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. at NE Fremont and 44th. When police arrived one pedestrian was already dead and the other was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

