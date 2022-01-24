Driver hits 2 parked cars, 2 walls, light pole, garage, home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver will face a number of charges after a series of hit-and-run crashes in Vancouver that endangered pedestrians, damaged 2 parked cars, 2 retaining walls, a light pole, a garage door and a house.

The incidents happened within a few minutes around 10:20 a.m., Vancouver police said. A green truck was seen driving erratically around Cascade Park and the Fred Meyer parking lot in the Chkalov area. Callers to 911 said the driver was speeding and often driving in the wrong lane.

Pedestrians reportedly had to jump out of the way. In the 14100 block of SE McGillivray, the truck hit a parked vehicle and thehn a light pole, crossed the lanes and hit the first retaining wall.

A driver damaged 2 parked cars, 2 retaining walls, a light pole, a garage door and a house in Vancouver, January 24, 2022 (Vancouver PD)

But the driver – whose name has not yet been released — kept going, crashing into another wall, another parked vehicle, slammed into a garage door and stopped after hitting a house.

The driver crawled out of the passenger side window, police said, and hid under the truck. That’s where he was taken into custody and taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Once he’s out of the hospital, authorities said they would release his name. He will then face DUII and multiple counts of hit-and-run.

No one in the wake of the damage was hurt, authorities said.