Driver hits, kills 34-year-old man near Vancouver Mall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was killed after a driver lost control of his vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Vancouver, police said.

The driver — an 82-year-old man — was traveling west on NE 4th Plain Boulevard toward Vancouver Mall Drive when he lost control and veered up onto the sidewalk, the Vancouver Police Department said. As he came back down, he hit a vehicle waiting to turn north onto Vancouver Mall Drive.

The driver then crossed Vancouver Mall Drive and drove up onto the traffic median, hitting and killing a 34-year-old man. The victim’s name has not been released.

Police said the driver, who has not been identified, stayed at the scene. It’s unclear at this time if impairment was a factor in the crash.