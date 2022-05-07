PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 34-year-old man lost his life Friday night after being hit by a car in East Salem, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash in the 600 block of Lancaster Drive NE happened around 10:25 p.m. The man, who has not been publicly identified, had already died by the time first responders arrived.

The driver, a 50-year-old man, stayed at the scene. Authorities said he cooperated with the investigation.

The case remains open. No arrests or citations were made or given. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 503.588.5032.