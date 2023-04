PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver died after crashing into a pole in Northeast Portland Sunday morning,

The crash at NE 47th and Columbia Boulevard happened around 10:45 a.m., Portland police said. The driver, who has not yet been publicly identified, died at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact PPB Traffic Investigations Unit — crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.