PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver hit a power pole in Gresham, knocking out two transformers and causing some power outages in the area Sunday night.

The crash happened a little after 7 p.m. around the area of Powell and Rene, Gresham police said. Powell is closed from SE 3rd to SE Rene in both directions until PGE can replace the pole.

Hundreds of people lost their power, according to the PGE website. The company estimates power will be restored around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

At this time there are no reports of injuries. KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.