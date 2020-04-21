Driver hits power pole, flees on foot in NE Gresham

No injuries have been reported

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver collided with a power pole in Gresham early Tuesday morning, according to Gresham police.

Police say the driver crashed into the pole near the 18000 block of Northeast Pacific Street just before 6 a.m. The car was left at the scene and the driver fled on foot, according to officers. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Northeast 181st Avenue is currently closed between NE Pacific Street and Northeast Halsey Street as crews repair the the power pole.

This is a developing story, KOIN 6 News is at the scene to learn more.