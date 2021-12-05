Driver hits tent along I-205, kills man inside

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was killed when a driver hit his tent along a freeway early Sunday morning in Southeast Portland, police said.

Around 3:22 a.m., officers responded to a report of a crash along I-205 N near the SE Powell Boulevard off-ramp. When they arrived, police said they found a Honda sedan crashed into an occupied tent.

The man inside the tent was dead. Police said the woman driving the sedan was seriously injured, and she was taken to the hospital.

The ramp from I-205 N to SE Powell Boulevard is closed while police investigate. Authorities asked anyone with information to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or call 503.823.2103.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.