Driver hospitalized after truck falls 50 feet off Lloyd Blvd

A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing their truck down a 50-foot embankment off NE Lloyd Boulevard early Sunday morning. (Portland Fire & Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver was lifted from a 50-foot embankment after crashing their pickup truck down a ridge in Northeast Portland, fire officials said.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the scene of the crash around 6:30 a.m. Sunday near the corner of NE 11th Avenue and Lloyd Boulevard.

Rescuers used ropes and ladders to help the driver back onto the road. PF&R said the driver was not pinned in the truck and did not have any serious injuries, but they were taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

PF&R did not immediately release any further details about the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.