Driver hospitalized, charged with DUII after crash

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

A driver faces charges including DUII after crashing south of Hillsboro on Feb. 10, 2021. (WCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver was hospitalized and is now facing several charges after crashing her car early Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to the crash on River Road just south of Hillsboro shortly before 1:30 a.m. They arrived to find a stretch of guardrail destroyed, along with an overturned car and an unresponsive driver inside.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was sent to a local hospital. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, she had a BAC of .27. She now faces DUII, reckless driving and degree criminal mischief charges.

