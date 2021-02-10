Driver hospitalized, charged with DUII after crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver was hospitalized and is now facing several charges after crashing her car early Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to the crash on River Road just south of Hillsboro shortly before 1:30 a.m. They arrived to find a stretch of guardrail destroyed, along with an overturned car and an unresponsive driver inside.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was sent to a local hospital. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, she had a BAC of .27. She now faces DUII, reckless driving and degree criminal mischief charges.