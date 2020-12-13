Driver hospitalized following crash near Jenne Butte Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was hospitalized after crashing near the intersection of SW Highland Drive and SW Linnemen Avenue Saturday night in Gresham.
Gresham Police did not immediately provide details on how the crash occurred. Furthermore, the extent of the man’s injuries are unknown.
The victim was the only occupant in the car at the time of the crash.
The investigation remains open.
