Driver hurt after crashing into Gresham City Hall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was injured after crashing their vehicle into Gresham City Hall on Tuesday afternoon.
The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities told KOIN 6 News.
The crash, which was reported just before 3 p.m., resulted in major damage to the exterior of the building on NW Eastman Parkway.
No word yet from Gresham authorities on how the crash happened.
The investigation is ongoing.
