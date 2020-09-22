Driver hurt after crashing into Gresham City Hall

A driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries after crashing their vehicle into Gresham City Hall on Sept. 22, 2020. (Credit: KOIN 6 News)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was injured after crashing their vehicle into Gresham City Hall on Tuesday afternoon.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities told KOIN 6 News.

The crash, which was reported just before 3 p.m., resulted in major damage to the exterior of the building on NW Eastman Parkway.

No word yet from Gresham authorities on how the crash happened.

The investigation is ongoing.