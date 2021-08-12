Driver in deadly crash turns self in, faces manslaughter charge

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a Gervais man died after a Corvette collided with a Ford Explorer on Waypark Drive Northeast on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. Photo courtesy Marion County Sheriff’s Office

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver turned himself in to the authorities after a warrant was issued for his arrest in a deadly car crash in Marion County.

A warrant was issued for Georgi Cam’s arrest in connection with the car crash that killed 57-year-old Erofei Cam of Gervais on August 1. The warrant was issued the same day as the crash and Cam surrendered 10 days later at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Georgi Cam now faces charges of second-degree manslaughter, fourth-degree assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. He is currently lodged at the Marion County Jail.

The crash occurred west of Mt. Angel. Deputies responded to the incident after a 911 caller reported a serious crash on Waypark Drive Northeast, east of Howell Prairie Road Northeast.

At the scene, first responders saw that a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette, driven by Cam had collided with a 2005 Ford Explorer. Erofei Cam was the passenger of the Corvette.

Curtis Chaudoin, 56, of Woodburn was identified as the driver of the Ford Explorer. Both drivers suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.