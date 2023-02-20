PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the three people injured in a fiery speed racing crash over the weekend has died, authorities confirmed Monday.

Just before midnight Saturday, Portland police responded to the two-vehicle crash on North Marine Drive, between the Smith and Bybee Wetlands Natural Area and a strip of industrial buildings.

According to police, both drivers were speeding when they lost control and collided. Both cars caught fire.

The two drivers and one passenger suffered what police said were life-threatening injuries. All three were rushed to a hospital where one of the drivers died.

Three hospitalized after two-vehicle crash on North Marine Drive, both cars caught fire (PPB)

PPB said it will release the deceased driver’s name once the family is notified.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 23-45892.

It’s unclear if any charges will be filed against the surviving driver.

PPB’s Major Crash Team is handling the investigation.