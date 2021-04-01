Driver killed, 2 hurt after semi hits SUV near Woodburn

Two people were taken by Life Flight to a hospital after a crash on Hwy 211 near Woodburn, April 1, 2021. (Oregon State Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver was killed and two other people were injured in a Thursday afternoon crash near Woodburn.

The driver of a Ford Explorer was turning left from Meridian Road onto Highway 211 and pulled out in front of a semi-truck at about 12:30 p.m., according to Oregon State Police.

The driver of the Ford Explorer, 84-year-old Richard Russell of Keizer, was killed. Two passengers in the SUV — Bonnie Magoon, 83, and Gary Gerstner, 63 — were airlifted to a hospital. Their conditions weren’t clear at the time of this report.

The driver of the semi-truck was unhurt, troopers said.