Driver killed after crashing in embankment on Hwy 26

A driver died after crashing in an embankment on Highway 26. (OSP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver died after crashing on Highway 26 in Clatsop County, authorities say.

According to the Oregon State Police, a Ford F-350 pickup truck was heading west on Highway 26 on Sunday night. Shortly before 8:30 p.m., the truck veered off the roadway and down an embankment.

The driver, who was the only person in the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

Oregon State Police was assisted by the Banks Fire Department and Elsie Fire Department.