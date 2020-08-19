Driver killed after Jeep rolls down embankment near Oretown

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was killed Tuesday after his vehicle rolled off an embankment near Oretown.

Oregon State Police said William Carter of Pacific City was driving westbound on Highway 130 around 1:30 p.m. when his Jeep Cherokee left the roadway near milepost 4.

Responding emergency personnel said Carter, 57, sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to OSP.