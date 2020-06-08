Driver killed after striking guard rail, ejected from car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person died in a crash in Southeast Portland Sunday night, according to police.

Police said the incident first started when one driver rear-ended another while driving north on SE 92nd Avenue near SE Flavel Street shortly before 9 p.m. After hitting one car, that driver then sped off on Mt. Scott Boulevard in what police described as “a high rate of speed.”

As the driver neared SE Knapp Street, the car struck a guard rail. The impact ejected the driver through the driver’s side window, according to police. That person was declared dead at the scene, but has not been identified by authorities.

SE 92nd Avenue between SE Knapp Street and SE Flavel Street was closed to all traffic for the Major Crash Team investigation.

This is a developing story.