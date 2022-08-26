Deputies respond to deadly crash north of Cornelius on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2022 (Courtesy: WCSO).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash north of Cornelius Thursday evening, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at around 6:42 p.m. on NW Zion Church Road between NW Milne Road and NW Gordon Road.

Investigators say 39-year-old Jonathan Rojas of Cornelius was trying to take a curve when he reportedly lost control and drove into oncoming traffic, hitting another car.

WCSO said paramedics pronounced Rojas dead at the scene. The other driver, who was not publicly identified, was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team is handling the investigation.