Driver killed in single vehicle crash near Salem

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was killed in a single car crash around 3:19 a.m. Saturday near Salem, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Enrique Smith, 23, was heading east on Joseph Street Southeast near Highway 22 when officials say his Toyota Camry veered off the road. Smith was the only individual in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said the cause of the crash has not been determined yet. Anyone with information is asked to contacted the non-emergency dispatch at 503-588-5032 and refer to case #21-29321.