PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver was killed and his passenger was seriously injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 near Albany Tuesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.

At around 1:15 p.m., OSP says 46-year-old Jay Ward was heading north near milepost 236 when he left the roadway for unknown reasons. Authorities said the white box truck crossed into the median shoulder before rolling multiple times.

Police said Ward died at the scene, while his passenger 20-year-old Davis Ward was rushed to a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.