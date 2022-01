PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver who stayed at the scene in Southeast Portland Saturday night.

The crash happened around 9:10 p.m. at SE 101st and Division, police said. The pedestrian had already died by the time the first responders arrived.

Officials said this is the 5th fatality of a pedestrian so far in 2022 in Portland, and the 9th traffic fatality overall.

The Major Crash Team is investigating.