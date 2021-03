PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a car they were driving on Interstate 405 in Portland went off the overpass and landed on the street below and caught fire near Northwest 16th Avenue and Northwest Overton Street, according to Portland Police Sgt. Kevin Allen.

The ramp from Northbound I-405 to Highway 30 is closed.

This is a developing story.