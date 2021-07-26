Driver of Saturn sought in head-on ‘assault’ crash

Police are searching for the driver of a 2000 Saturn 200 with Oregon license 594FBF (left). They were involved in a crash on July 21. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau have released photos of the car and driver they believe caused a multi-car crash last week that sent two people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The head-on crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on NE Glisan Street near NE 114th Avenue. Officers found two cars were badly damaged; one car’s engine had been sheared away, police said.

Investigators said they believed a third vehicle, a white, 2000 Saturn 200, hit one of the cars and pushed it over the center line where it collided head-on with the car traveling the opposite direction. The driver of the Saturn left before police were called.

On Monday, photos were released of the Saturn – Oregon license 594FBF – which likely has front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Calvin Goldring at Calvin.Goldring@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.0256, or Detective Anthony Zoeller at Anthony.Zoeller@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.0743.