Driver pinned under semi’s cab in Happy Valley after truck rolls over

Scene where a driver had been pinned underneath a semi truck’s cab in Happy Valley on February 6, 2021 (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver of a semi-truck was airlifted to hospital after being pinned underneath the truck’s cab in Happy Valley Saturday.

Around 9 a.m., deputies from multiple agencies responded to a rolled over commercial vehicle on Clover Lane near Idleman Road.

The truck was stopped and in the process of unloading bark when it began to roll backward. The driver tried to jump into the cab to try prevent the semi from falling over but the truck rolled on its side before he could get in, pinning him underneath the cab, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency responders quickly helped facilitate a Life Flight rescue.

The man’s condition was not immediately known.

This is a developing story.