A driver crashed into the back of a patrol car early Saturday morning in NE Portland. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver crashed into the back of a patrol car while officers were parked and handling a different crash early Saturday morning in Northeast Portland, police said.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers were on the scene of a crash that caused a minor injury on I-84 E near NE 33rd Avenue. Both officers were inside their patrol car when the driver hit them.

Police said there were no serious injuries, and the driver was arrested under suspicion of DUII.