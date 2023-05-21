A man reported missing 5 days before was found alive but seriously hurt down a ravine in Cowlitz County, May 21, 2023 (Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue)

The man, alive but seriously hurt, was airlifted to hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Observant people who spotted tire tracks leaving a roadway led to the rescue of a 56-year-old man who had been reported missing 5 days ago in Cowlitz County.

After the 911 call came in around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, crews from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue were sent to the 4900 block of Sunset Way. They spotted a pickup truck on its wheels about 150 feet down a steep and wooded ravine. Firefighters made their way through waist-deep brush and — to their surprise — found the man alive but seriously injured and ill, authorities said in a release.

Rope rescue teams from the Longview Fire Department were called to help. Extra fire trucks were brought to the scene to help get the man up the hillside after he was removed from the pickup.

Once up the hill, an ambulance took the man to a school, where he was airlifted by Life Flight to Peace Health Southwest for emergency care.

It took 19 firefighters from the departments to complete the rescue in about an hour.

The name of the man has not been released. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later.