Driver rolls off embankment in S Portland, traffic stalled

Status of driver unknown

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The scene near the S Corbett Avenue exit onto Interstate 5 in South Portland on August 18, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire & Rescue has responded to an incident where a driver reportedly rolled off an embankment off South Corbett Avenue in South Portland near Interstate 5.

PF&R tweeted just before 1 p.m. that it was using a rope rescue system to rescue the driver.

The status of the driver remains unknown.

Commuters are urged to avoid the area if possible as traffic will be backed up.

This is a developing story.

