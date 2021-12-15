Driver slams parked Jeep, goes completely through Kelso house

A speeding SUV slammed into a parked Jeep so hard it and the SUV crashed completely through an outside wall and then into an interior wall of a Kelso home where a resident was on the couch, December 15, 2021 (Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A speeding SUV slammed into a parked Jeep so hard it and the SUV crashed completely through an outside wall and then into an interior wall of a Kelso home where a resident was on the couch.

The force of the crash threw the resident off his couch and across the living room just after 7 p.m., Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue said.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and quickly determined the house was strong enough for emergency rescue work. Hydraulic cutters were used to cut through the garage to where the SUV was.

They pulled the driver and his dog out of the SUV and rushed the man to a hospital for treatment. The SUV was leaking gas, which made firefighters spray foam while the worked to get the driver out.

Investigators said the driver was on Pacific Avenue immediately before crashing into the Jeep and the house.

The homeowner, who declined medical attention after being thrown off the couch, told firefighters he had 6 dogs in the house who were missing. Once crews determined the house was safe enough to search, they went in and found all the dogs unhurt.

The condition of the driver is not known at this time.