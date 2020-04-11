Driver smashes through Vancouver neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some people living in Clark County were shaken Friday afternoon after a driver careened through their neighborhood and smashed into the front of a house.
The pickup hit five cars, a mailbox, a basketball hoop—then ran over two bikes and went through two backyards before crashing into a carport attached to the front of a home, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said the driver was experiencing a medical emergency and was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
No one else was hurt.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.