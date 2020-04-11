Driver smashes through Vancouver neighborhood

Clark County deputies said the driver was having a medical emergency

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some people living in Clark County were shaken Friday afternoon after a driver careened through their neighborhood and smashed into the front of a house.

The pickup hit five cars, a mailbox, a basketball hoop—then ran over two bikes and went through two backyards before crashing into a carport attached to the front of a home, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the driver was experiencing a medical emergency and was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

No one else was hurt.