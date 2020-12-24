Driver sought after deadly hit-run in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are seeking a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run that occurred in Portland on Wednesday.

Officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the 11900 block of Northeast Halsey Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the victim along the curb of NE Halsey Street and Northeast 119th Avenue — but the driver had already fled.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where they were immediately taken into emergency surgery. Early Thursday morning, they succumbed to their injuries.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Based on nearby video surveillance, Major Crash Team investigators believe the pedestrian was walking in the bike lane or roadway shoulder area along NE Halsey Street when a car drove past, apparently striking the person. The impact sent the victim about 200 feet to the east of where the collision occurred.

After the car struck the pedestrian, it continued driving down the road. Police say the vehicle is possibly a sedan or small SUV, likely with passenger side windshield and body damage. The make and color is unknown.

If anyone has information related to this incident, please contact Officer Maynard at Phillip.Maynard@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.2216.