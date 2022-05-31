PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver that was involved in a crash on Highway 18 in McMinnville Tuesday is currently being sought by authorities.

Officials said the driver ran away from the crash on NE Three Mile Lane near NE Cumulus Avenue.

At 9:36 a.m. Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that several law enforcement agencies and a K9 were searching for the driver.

McMinnville police told KOIN 6 News officials are still actively looking for the suspect nearly two hours after the initial tweet.

The suspect driver is described as a white man wearing a top that is either gray, green, blue or black — or a combination of those colors.

KOIN 6 News will update this story when more information becomes available.