PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officers responding to a welfare check in North Portland Wednesday morning said they found a man dead from an apparent hit-and-run.

Just before 5 a.m., Portland police responded to North Interstate Avenue and North Russell Street where officers said they found a dead man lying in the street.

Responding officers were unable to find the involved driver.

PPB’s Major Crash Team’s investigation has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate Avenue from North Russell Street and North Greeley Avenue. MAX trains servicing the area have also shut down in both directions.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-286754.