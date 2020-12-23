Driver sought in deadly hit-run in NE Salem

Hermilo Mata Jr., 63, died at a hospital, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem police say they’re looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian on Tuesday evening.

Hermilo Mata Jr. of Salem was hit by the vehicle at about 6:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of Kingdom Way NE, according to police. The 63-year-old man was taken to a hospital where he died.

The driver who hit Mata fled the scene. The vehicle was later found by investigators but the driver remained at large by Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salem police tip line at 503.588.8477.

