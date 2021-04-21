Driver sought in deadly Salem hit-and-run

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem police have asked for the public’s help to find the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Friday in the 4500 block of SE Commercial Street near the WinCo store. First responders found 61-year-old Galina Dvorskaya of Salem in the middle of the street, Salem police said.

Dvorskaya was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries where she died a few days later. Police said an autopsy confirmed she had been struck by a vehicle.

The driver did not stay at the scene and no suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Salem Traffic Team at 503.588.6293.